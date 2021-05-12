The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 5,100 ($66.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,257.44 ($68.69).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,731 ($61.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,578.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,485.59. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04).

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

