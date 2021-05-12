The Charles Schwab Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock worth $139,753,711. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

