The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

KO opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

