The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.17

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $13.08. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 577,988 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $648.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

