The Container Store Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average volume of 1,028 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 592.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,082,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 41,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $650.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

