The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

