The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.71.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
