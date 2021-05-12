The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 8% on Strong Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 29,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,858,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $747.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

