The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €52.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

ETR:LXS opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €62.77 and its 200-day moving average is €60.33. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit