The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €52.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

ETR:LXS opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €62.77 and its 200-day moving average is €60.33. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

