The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 8,978.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

