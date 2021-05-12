The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 100,920.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Macerich by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Macerich by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.94.

MAC opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

