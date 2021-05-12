The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

MTW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.77 million, a P/E ratio of -75.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

