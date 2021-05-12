The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $177,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

