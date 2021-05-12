The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $154.67 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $154,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,495.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.06 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,449.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,253.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,449.27.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

