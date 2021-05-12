The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,544 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $230,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $206,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $495.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.34 and its 200 day moving average is $519.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

