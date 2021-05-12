The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,323,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.62% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 52,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 143,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,874,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

