The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares $0.93 Annual Dividend

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

