The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Hansal N. Patel Sells 2,707 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

