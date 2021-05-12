The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

Shares of The Unite Group stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,117 ($14.59). 658,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,284. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -35.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,023.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit