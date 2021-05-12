The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

Shares of The Unite Group stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,117 ($14.59). 658,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,284. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -35.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,023.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

