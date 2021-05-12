The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Raised to GBX 2,500

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of VTC opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.28 million and a PE ratio of -118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,263.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,001.39.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34). Also, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

