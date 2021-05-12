The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

