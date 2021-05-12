The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. The company has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

