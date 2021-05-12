The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 87,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 144,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

