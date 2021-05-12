The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Lessened by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 392,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

