The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $21.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of WU opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $396,187.75. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Western Union by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

