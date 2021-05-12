The Western Union Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 14,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,568% compared to the average volume of 881 call options.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.