TheStreet Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to “C”

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

