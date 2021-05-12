Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.65. Tilray shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 161,477 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.