Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.97

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.97 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.15 ($0.81), with a volume of 124984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.42.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

