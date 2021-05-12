Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.81

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 4012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

TWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

