Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.81

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 4012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

TWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit