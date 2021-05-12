TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Up 152.8% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 152.8% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $336.66 million and $17.56 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00011334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

