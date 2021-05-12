Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 1,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

