Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 1,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.