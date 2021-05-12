ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Down 4.4%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 2,058,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,621,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

