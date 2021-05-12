Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,218. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

