TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON:TCAP traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 220.65 ($2.88). 1,575,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.40 ($4.93). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

