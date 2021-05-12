Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 26,792 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24.

Shares of EL stock opened at $294.81 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $8,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.