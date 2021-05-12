Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $194.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $197.26 and last traded at $196.64, with a volume of 1640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.46.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit