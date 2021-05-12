Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $194.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $197.26 and last traded at $196.64, with a volume of 1640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.46.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.