Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Sells $1,767,465.08 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TSCO stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.41. 1,261,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
