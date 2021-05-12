Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Sells $1,767,465.08 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.41. 1,261,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

