Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,936 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,356% compared to the typical volume of 133 put options.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

