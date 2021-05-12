Traders Buy Large Volume of Popular Put Options (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,366 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Popular has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

