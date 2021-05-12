Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the average daily volume of 1,069 call options.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Immunovant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

