Traders Purchase High Volume of Carrier Global Call Options (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,243 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Carrier Global by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 693,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

