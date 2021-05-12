Trading S.A. Ares Sells 150,000 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,964,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,614,239.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.
  • On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.
  • On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

