Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TT stock opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

