TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.78.

Shares of RNW stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,811. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$13.59 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.81.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

