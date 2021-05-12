Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce sales of $16.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.05 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $66.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,173. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $714,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 in the last three months. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

