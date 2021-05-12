Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 579,060 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $818,754. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 792.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,909 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 137.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

