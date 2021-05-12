Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 510 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

