Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $268,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

NYSE SPOT traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $225.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,299. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

