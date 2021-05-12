Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is Geneva Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,807 shares during the period. Trex makes up 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Trex worth $112,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Trex by 7.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Trex by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,802. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.