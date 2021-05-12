Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.97.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

